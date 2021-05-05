“There is no comparison.”

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has snubbed Erling Haaland and Harry Kane when naming his pick for the title of world’s best striker.

Lukaku, instead, believes that Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is most deserving of the aforementioned honour.

Karim Benzema.

Benzema joined Madrid from Lyon in the summer of 2009 as a talented 21-year-old striker. At the time, few could’ve envisioned the feats that the Frenchman would go on to achieve with Los Blancos.

Benzema has scored 277 goals and has contributed 143 assists in over 500 games for the 13-time Champions League winners.

In addition, he has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among several other trophies at the Bernabeu.

This season, Benzema has continued to be a reliable source of goals for Zinedine Zidane’s side, scoring 28 times across all competitions.

Most recently, the 33-year-old scored a crucial goal for his team during the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals clash against Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku.

Former Manchester United forward Lukaku, who recently won the Serie A title with Inter, was asked to name his pick for the world’s best striker.

“Karim Benzema — there is no comparison,” Lukaku replied in an interview with RTBF’s La Tribune.

The 27-year-old also revealed that he is preparing to play for his country (Belgium) at the upcoming European Championships in the summer.

“I really hope that all the other Red Devils can win titles: (Thibaut) Courtois, Eden and Thorgan Hazard, (Axel) Witsel, (Kevin) De Bruyne,” Lukaku continued.

“Winning a title with the club allows you to gain some experience and allows you to understand how to face a game.

“It gives you this killer mentality, which I had been missing a little I gave up too many times, then I said to myself: ‘Enough, it’s time to change.’

“At the moment I am happy because we are champions, but I am already focusing on the European Championship.”

