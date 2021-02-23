Share and Enjoy !

“I wish him nothing but the best.”

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has shared his thoughts regarding current Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell at the club.

Lukaku claimed that the Norwegian is “doing great” at Old Trafford and added that he adores the 47-year-old both as a manager and as a person.

Lukaku joined Man United from Everton in a reported £75m deal plus add-ons, back in 2017.

The Belgian had established himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers at the time, delivering 87 goals and 29 assists during his four years with the Toffees.

However, while the 27-year-old never managed to hit the heights that were expected of him in Manchester, he still achieved a respectable 55 goal involvements in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

Lukaku had the opportunity to play for current manager Solskjaer during his final season at the club, when the Norwegian was brought in as a caretaker coach in December 2018.

However, Lukaku’s time with the former Molde manager didn’t last long as he was shipped off to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

Additionally, some reports at the time claimed that there was a rift between the striker and Solskjaer at the club.

Lukaku on Solskjaer.

However, in a Twitter Q&A conducted on Tuesday, Lukaku dismissed any notion of a dispute with his former manager.

The forward was asked to share his thoughts on Solskjaer’s work as the United head coach and the Belgian offered a touching response.

“He’s doing great,” he replied.

“You guys have to know I love him (Solskjaer) as a manager and as a person. I wish him nothing but the best.”

He is doing great. You guys have to know i love him as a manager and as a person and i wish him nothing but the best 💯 https://t.co/v87W0Xb69J — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Lukaku on Rashford.

The Inter Milan striker was also asked to give his opinion on Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford.

“He is improving all the time,” Lukaku replied.

“I love to see him play. one of the most talented (I) played with for sure.”

He is improving all the time! I love to see him play. one of the most talented played with for sure — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

