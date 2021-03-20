“Players shape epochs.”

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski offered a peculiar response when he was asked to name his pick for the title of football’s greatest-ever player.

While most football fans would claim that Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are the leading candidates for the aforementioned title, Lewandowski said that there isn’t any player who can be “singled out” as the best footballer in history.

Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is widely considered by many as one of the best strikers of his generation. The Poland international burst onto the scene with his exploits at Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp.

After scoring just nine goals in his first season at the Signal Iduna Park, the Pole would go on to hit extraordinary heights for the German side, contributing 103 goals and 42 assists in 187 appearances.

He subsequently moved to Bayern Munich in 2014 and has kept up his remarkable scoring feats at the Allianz Arena.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Lewandowski managed 55 goals and 10 assists as Bayern romped to a treble, winning the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal Cup.

This season, the 32-year-old has continued in the same vein, scoring 42 goals and creating eight assists in just 36 appearances for Die Roten.

Lewandowski on football GOAT.

Lewandowski spoke with Lothar Matthaus in an interview with Bild and he was asked to pick who he believes is the greatest footballer of all time.

“There isn’t a single player who can be singled out,” the Poland captain said.

“Players shape epochs. It used to be you (Matthaus). The last 10, 15 years Messi, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho. Previously, the Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

“There are always extraordinary talents, appearances that simply convey fun in football. World stars manage to make difficult things appear easy and simple.”

