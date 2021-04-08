Robbie Savage’s son pens his first professional deal with Man United

Robbie Savage’s son Charlie has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Robbie Savage spent time with the Red Devils youth academy between 1991-93 but he failed to establish himself as part of the first-team squad. Charlie, meanwhile also plays in midfield just like his father used to and currently features for the Man United Under-18 team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Savage (@charliesavage48)

Charlie Savage.

Charlie has featured in 19 games for the Under-18 team in all competitions this season and he’s managed two goals and five assists in the process.

The 17-year-old midfielder has also represented Wales at the Under-18 level. His father Robbie spent his career at several clubs after leaving Man United in 1994.

He enjoyed spells at Crewe Alexandra, Leicester City and Derby County among other clubs. He also represented Wales at the international level, earning 39 caps over his career.

Man United Contract.

Charlie announced the news of his first contract in a post on social media.

“Delighted to have signed my first professional contract @ManUtd. I would like to thank all of my friends, family and everyone @neweraglobalsports for all their support. The hard work continues,” he wrote on Twitter.

Delighted to have signed my first professional contract @ManUtd . I would like to thank all of my friends, family and everyone @neweraglobalsports for all their support. The hard work continues 🚀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/HOKsDE8VwC — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) April 7, 2021

Robbie offered a reply to his son’s original tweet and had the following to say:

“So so proud of you! Your hard work, dedication and desire is paying off!” Savage said.

“Keep working as hard as you possibly can, there will be ups and downs but keep believing in yourself, people will want to knock you down but keep getting up and showing everyone what you can do”

