Robbie Savage has explained why Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes doesn’t deserve to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Savage claimed that Fernandes has arguably made the biggest impact at Man United since Eric Cantona, but added that the 26-year-old needs to win trophies and perform in big games, in addition to his goal contributions.

Savage instead chose Manchester City defender Ruben Dias for the aforementioned award, claiming that Dias has had a “bigger influence” on City’s defence than Virgil van Dijk has at Liverpool.

Fernandes has blossomed into one of Europe’s best players since arriving at Old Trafford last year in a €55m transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

He has established himself as an indispensable asset for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team, contributing 35 goals and 21 assists in 67 appearances for the Red Devils so far.

His scintillating form has seen him be compared to Cantona and City’s Kevin de Bruyne and has led to calls for the Portugal international to be named the Premier League Player of the Season.

However, for all his positive displays, Bruno has been criticised for his lack of trophies and his apparent struggles to perform against stronger opposition.

Savage, writing in his column for the Mirror, praised Fernandes for his significant impact at Old Trafford but added that he has more to achieve in order to win the aforementioned award.

“He has been involved in 36 goals (this season), scoring or assisting,” Savage wrote.

“And arguably he has made a bigger impact at Manchester United than any signing since Eric Cantona. Now he needs trophies, and major performances in big games, to go with it.”

Savage also explained why Dias was his pick to win the prize for this season.

“The colossus at the heart of Manchester City’s bid for an astonishing Quadruple,” Savage said of Dias.

“At £61.2 million, he was entitled to make a big impact on City’s defence – but he’s been part of 22 clean sheets, and only 18 goals conceded, in 38 games for them, and John Stones has looked revitalised since the Portuguese centre back arrived at the Etihad.

“Dias has arguably been a bigger influence on City’s defence than Virgil van Dijk’s on Liverpool… and that’s really saying something.”

