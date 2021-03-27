Robbie Keane lists the Roy Keane trait that Scott Brown employed at Celtic

“Scott was top-class.”

Former Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane has revealed the Roy Keane attribute that Celtic legend Scott Brown demonstrated during his illustrious spell at Celtic Park.

Keane explained that Brown would execute the “simple things brilliantly”, adding that the Scotsman would get on the ball and make short passes in a “Roy Keane-like” manner.

Brown joined the Hoops from Hibernian back in 2007 in a £5.9m transfer. At the time, few could have predicted the legacy that the midfielder would go on to forge with the Glasgow club.

Brown has featured in over 600 games for Celtic, contributing 46 goals and 62 assists along the way.

He has captained the club since 2010, leading them to nine consecutive Scottish Premiership titles from 2012-2020, a streak that was snapped this season by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Brown has won 10 league titles during his stint with the club, including three successive domestic trebles from 2017-2019, among other trophies.

Earlier in the week, Brown confirmed that he would end his 14-year tenure at Celtic Park in the summer and join Aberdeen in a player/coach role.

“It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter. Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart,” Brown told the Celtic website.

💚 Scott Brown at #CelticFC…

Scottish Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 A trophy every 28 games for our Captain, Leader, Legend 🍀 💪 @ScottBrown8 💪#ThankYouBroony pic.twitter.com/G2mSG6yph8 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 25, 2021

Robbie Keane on Brown.

Keane, who played alongside Brown during his loan spell at Celtic in 2010, hailed the former Scotland international as a “top-class” player.

“As a player, Scott was top-class. I don’t think he got the recognition he probably deserved,” Keane told talkSPORT.

“Looking from the outside, people thought he probably didn’t take players on with skills, but he did the simple things brilliantly.

“He got on the ball, passed it five, ten yards, he was almost Roy Keane-like. Roy would get the ball and he’d play it quickly forward and did simple passes.

“Maybe for people it didn’t look [easy] on the eye, but when you play with a player like Scott, you realise how good he is.”

