Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has offered an explanation as to why Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has “earned the right” to be respected.

Fowler explained that football is centred on the premise of getting results and added that Solskjaer has managed to secure the necessary results at Old Trafford in a “variety of ways”.

And for this reason, the former Reds striker believes that the Solskjaer is deserving of respect.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has been in charge of the Red Devils in a permanent capacity since March 2019.

The former striker has largely done well in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions. He has granted first-team opportunities for academy players and has brought in successful signings to bolster the squad among other things.

In addition, he helped Man United secure a third-place finish during the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and led the team to four semi-finals across various competitions.

This season, Solskjaer’s team are in with a chance of winning the Europa League title after they thrashed Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-finals tie.

Fowler on Solskjaer.

Fowler, writing in his column for the Mirror, praised Solskjaer for his managerial achievements.

“One thing I always had for Sir Alex ­Ferguson’s United, even when they were making life so hard for a Liverpool lad, was respect,” Fowler wrote.

“They were successful and totally earned and deserved that success, and I never begrudged them that. So I wouldn’t begrudge them now, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Football is about opinions, but it’s more about results. In fact, it’s only about results – and he’s got them, playing a ­variety of ways.

“That speaks volumes for him and what he has achieved as a manager under real pressure. He’s earned the right to respect.”

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena. You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, robbie fowler