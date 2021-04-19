“Harry does that job even better.”

Robbie Fowler is of the opinion that his former club Liverpool should consider signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Fowler believes that Kane would offer Liverpool a “dimension they have lacked” and that his signing would help “close the gap” with Manchester City.

Roberto Firmino.

Firmino, like Liverpool, has endured a lacklustre 2020/21 campaign. The Brazilian striker has scored six goals and has recorded five assists in 29 Premier League appearances this term.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored 21 goals and has provided 13 assists in 30 appearances for Tottenham in the league.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer with Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid reportedly leading the chase to sign him.

Harry Kane now holds the record for scoring the most Premier League goals without having won the title (164) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p0MYtFMFxu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2021

Fowler on Kane.

However, Fowler believes that Liverpool should join the race to sign Kane in the upcoming transfer window.

“Kane is now doing the job at Spurs that Roberto Firmino has done for Liverpool so well over the past years. And you could argue that, with his goals, Harry does that job even better,” Fowler wrote in his column for the Mirror.

“I believe that any club who has real ambitions of winning the Premier League, would have to look at Kane if he comes onto the market…because to win it, you have to get past City.

“Imagine Liverpool with a Firmino type player, but one who adds goals. They’ve struggled a bit up front at times this season, and maybe they do need to add an out and out centre forward who scores goals.

“No doubt, it would close the gap to City which has opened up this season. I’m not one of these who believe Liverpool need major surgery. As Klopp said, they probably require only minor adjustments. That would be a positive adjustment.

“No doubt though, Kane would give them a dimension they have lacked…he’d do that to any club. And I think that I, perhaps more than any player, have the right to tell him now is the time to consider that move….before it’s too late.”

