Rio Ferdinand offers his take on new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised newly announced Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as one of the “most amazing” coaches he’s interviewed.

Thomas Tuchel was officially announced as the new Blues boss on Tuesday night on an 18-month contract. The German replaces Frank Lampard who was fired from the position after a season and a half at the helm.

Chelsea’s struggles.

The Londoners find themselves ninth in the table with six defeats after 19 games in the league.

Lampard steered the side to a top-four finish during the 2019-20 campaign amid a FIFA enforced transfer ban.

Last summer, the club underwent a £220m spending spree bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy among others.

However, the former Derby-County coach failed to integrate his new signings into the squad and never managed to figure out his best starting XI, experimenting with a myriad of formations which only served to confuse his players.

As such, Tuchel has his work cut out for him attempting to realign the club with its lofty ambitions.

The 47-year-old led Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final last season and is renowned for his tactical knowledge.

Ferdinand on Tuchel.

Ferdinand had the opportunity to interview the German back in 2019 for BT Sport and Tuchel certainly left a positive impression on the former defender.

“He was one of the most amazing managers I’ve been fortunate enough to interview,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

Chelsea fans, watch this video… Thomas Tuchel. Our new manager.pic.twitter.com/fDE2qz5fzB — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) January 25, 2021

“Very insightful, he was a man of detail.

“As much as it was about speaking to him, it was also speaking to the players he managed.

“Dani Alves, [Gianluigi] Buffon, two of the most experienced and coveted players in this generation of footballers, they couldn’t speak any more positively about him, in terms of how he treated them as individuals and as a collective.

Dani Alves speaking on Thomas Tuchel “He’s Incredible… German with a Brazilian soul… similarities to Pep”#CFC pic.twitter.com/Y5k8lQij30 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 27, 2021

“The ambience in the squad was at an all-time high. He’s done well at the clubs he’s been at previously, he got PSG to a Champions League final last year and won the league.”

