Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand claims that manager Solskjaer can construct his side around Scott McTominay.

McTominay stole the show on Saturday as he scored the only goal of the game against Watford helping United progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

McTominay was also given the honour of captaining his boyhood club on the night.

Speaking after the game, United legend Ferdinand praised the 24-year-old and claimed his former side could be built around the midfielder.

“You can see in the way he conducts himself but more importantly the way he plays out on the pitch he’s wholehearted,” he told BT Sport.

“He covers the ground well, he takes responsibility in situations and you need all that as a captain.

“You need to be somebody who people can look at and he seems to have those sort of traits.

“He has the credentials to be a mainstay in this team and be an important member of this team for years and years to come because of the way he applies himself.”

Ferdinand also highlighted his growth into one of United’s key players.

“It’s not just about footballing ability sometimes, there’s more to it than that,” he continued.

“Your mental capacity to take things on board but also the ability to accept responsibility and be the man that people look to for inspiration.

“He’s almost certainly now become one of the main players in that midfield area and he’s someone I think Ole could build around.

“He’s not the one who you’d say is the most imaginative or the person you’d say has got the most skills, but there’s other things that he brings to the game that other players don’t bring, that intensity, that work rate, the effort, and importantly the responsibility he takes on.”

