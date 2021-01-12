Rio Ferdinand has high hopes for Manchester United latest signing Amad Diallo.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hyped up United’s latest signing Amad Diallo and claims that he could become a “world-beater” just like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diallo joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta in a £19m deal that could rise up to £37m if certain conditions are met.

Diallo is seen as one of the brightest young talents in the sport and United will be confident he can play a prominent role going forward.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast, the United legend highlighted the similarity between Diallo and former teammate Ronaldo.

Things you love to 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧 😉@AmadDiallo79 can't wait for his United journey to begin!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4RC1F9j3s2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

“We’ve just bought a kid in from Atalanta and hopefully he does something,” he said.

“If you see his clips and speak to people at the club who are involved in buying him, potentially this kid could be a world-beater.

“That is the thought of Manchester United people that this kid is one they have unearthed.

“I don’t want to put the pressure of Ronaldo on him, but no-one knew about Ronaldo when we bought him other than the people in Portugal.

“This kid seems similar in that sense and if you see his clips and the way people talk about him, the world is his oyster if he applies himself right.”

Following his 2003 transfer to Old Trafford, Ronaldo went onto win three Premier League titles, one Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups cementing his place alongside United’s all-time greats.

Despite the immense expectations on the youngster’s shoulders, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called for patience if he is to succeed in England.

“It’s important we give him that time to settle in,” he said.

“if it’s in the Under 23s or if he looks ready to go into the first team, I don’t know yet.”

Read More About: Amad Diallo, ole gunnar solskjaer, rio ferdinand