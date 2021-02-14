Share and Enjoy !

“He’s been the best player this season.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed his choice for the best player in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

Ferdinand snubbed Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes and named Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish as his standout performer in the league.

Grealish has been in superb form for Dean Smith‘s side during the current campaign. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and provided 12 assists for Villa in all competitions.

His exploits on the pitch have propelled his team from relegation battlers to contenders for a European spot.

Villa currently sit eighth in the table on 36 points, just four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Earlier in the season, Villa sent shockwaves throughout the sport when they thrashed the Reds 7-2 at Villa Park.

Grealish was instrumental in the tie, scoring two goals and providing three assists as Jurgen Klopp’s team conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since their 7-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 1963.

Jack Grealish has created 166 chances in the Premier League since the start of last season, only Kevin De Bruyne [190] has created more. A truly elite playmaker. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/7OgFzBr3iF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 11, 2021

Ferdinand: Grealish is the league’s best player.

Ferdinand spoke with fellow BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage and compared the various players that the England national team could deploy as a No 10 for the upcoming Euros.

Savage proceeded to ask Ferdinand which of the players he would pay to watch and the 42-year-old was quick to name the former Ireland Under-21 as his choice.

“Grealish. I love watching him,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“If I’m going to watch a player and I’m putting him at No 10, I want to see someone drift past people, draw people to them, create space for other players and then get assists and get goals. This @JackGrealish pass though 🤤pic.twitter.com/9IXSyFT03o — Goal (@goal) February 12, 2021 “There’s a great argument for Maddison, there’s a great argument for other players. “Grealish is the best player in the league right now, on form. He’s been the best player this season.”

