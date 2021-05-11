“They’ve been the best players.”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named three players that he believes Arsenal need to build their team around going forward.

Ferdinand claimed that Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney have been Arsenal’s “best players” this season and has urged the club to construct the side around the trio.

The Gunners are enduring one of their worst seasons in the England’s top flight with manager Mikel Arteta coming under increasing pressure due to lacklustre results.

Arsenal currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League table and are facing the prospect of playing a fifth season without Champions League football next term.

In addition, their current league position puts them at risk of missing out on European football altogether for the first time in 25 years.

However, despite their miserable campaign, one of the few positives for the Gunners has been the emergence of young talents such as Smith Rowe, Saka and Tierney.

Ferdinand on Arsenal future.

Ferdinand, speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel, urged Arsenal to build their team around the aforementioned trio going forward.

“The only (positive) thing to come out for Arsenal are ESR (Smith Rowe), Saka and Tierney this season,” Ferdinand said.

“They’ve been top, they’ve been the best players and that’s what he’s got to build around going forward.

“Even Joe Willock has gone to Newcastle and kept them up. He’s got to come back into the fray surely after that little spell he’s had there.”

Joe Cole on Arsenal positives.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Joe Cole offered a similar assessment when outlining the positives for Arsenal this season.

“Obviously Smith Rowe and Saka,” Cole told BT Sport on reasons for Arsenal fans to be cheerful.

“And Tierney came out here after he’s played 30 minutes and he’s practising his crossing.

“We talked about characters that Arsenal need, a lot of Arsenal fans have been calling for him to be captain of this club.

“To do that, when you’re coming back from injury, shows to me he’s got his finger on the pulse, he’s got desire to take the club forward. That’s a positive.

“Smith Rowe, fantastic young player. Saka, great player.”

