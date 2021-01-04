Rio Ferdinand is a big fan of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

The former Manchester United defender claims that he isn’t bothered by whether Paul Pogba stays or leaves Old Trafford and believes that the Red Devils would benefit from signing Jack Grealish.

Pogba’s position at the club has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after his agent Mino Raiola admitted last month that he saw his client’s future away from the club.

Those comments arrived at an untimely period when United were struggling for form and had just been eliminated from the Champions League.

However, since the embarrassing loss to RB Leipzig in the UCL, United have won four and drawn two of their last six games in the league and are level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table.

Pogba has managed to work his way back into the starting eleven with some encouraging performances. However, Ferdinand isn’t concerned about the Frenchman’s future at the club and insists that United should instead focus on signing Grealish.

“I don’t care if Pogba goes or not, Grealish is my man,” Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“I have known him since he was in his early teens. He came to my restaurant and I got him and his dad some tickets for a game.”

Ferdinand praised the 25-year-old’s impressive work ethic and performances.

“He’s a great kid with a great family,” Ferdinand added.

“He loves his football. What the young kids don’t see with Jack Grealish is the hunger and hard work behind closed doors – the attention to detail and the way he trains. He has changed his regime and looked at himself and asked what he can do better.

“I have heard from a lot of people that he is diligent in all the work he does off the pitch to get to where he is now. You are seeing results week in and week out.

“He is one of those players that has looked at himself in the summer and thought, ‘Yes, I’ve done well last season, I’ve signed a new deal at my boyhood club, and I am going to go again’.

“If I am a manager of a top team in England, a top three or four team, then I would not allow him to stay there, I would go and take him.”

