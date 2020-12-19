Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed the only person who was permitted to mock Alex Ferguson

Legendary United manager Alex Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during his tenure at the club, was known to rule with an iron fist and was a respected and feared presence within the dressing room.

Naturally, with such a large persona, it wasn’t a surprise that he occasionally fell out with a number of his star players including Roy Keane, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Jaap Stam and David Beckham.

In light of this, Rio Ferdinand, who played for Ferguson over 11 years revealed that the only person of the United team who could get away with mocking Fergie was the dinner lady Carol.

The 42-year-old centre back who amassed 12 trophies with the Red Devils explained that Carol was an integral part of the club’s fabric. This apparently gave her the freedom to take the mick out of Fergie particularly regarding his fashion choices.

We’ve all lost touch with someone special this year…. It’s about time we added them back into our lives with a simple video call…WhatsApp or DM. Carol ❤️

Let’s beat lonelinesshttps://t.co/sX55rc72YE#BTplusone pic.twitter.com/IXtPIlb2ew — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 16, 2020

“Carol was a very funny lady,” Ferdinand told The Sun as a BT+1 ambassador.

“I loved speaking to her and having a laugh over a cup of tea at the training ground.

“She would treat everybody the same, academy players, Premier League champions or Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the biggest names in the history of football.

“I remember once he walked in wearing a smart pair of cream chinos as I was talking to Carol, she stopped our conversation and just said to him ‘what are you wearing?!’ which made us all laugh.”

The former England international took time recently to catch up with Carol as part of the BT+1 initiative which aims to help fight loneliness this Christmas by encouraging people to reconnect.

“During the 12 years I spent at Manchester United I saw Carol almost every day at the training ground,” Rio added.

“She was part of the fabric of the club and always there through the good and bad times.

“I saw her more than I would see some members of my family. But then after I retired, I didn’t see her for a couple of years… so the chance to reconnect with her was amazing.

“We’ve built a genuine friendship over the years. When you meet a person like Carol, you don’t forget them.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, rio ferdinand