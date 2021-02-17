 Close sidebar

Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool has a fatal flaw that other teams can exploit

by Jeff Simon

“I think Leipzig could have had one or two goals.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Liverpool have a crucial flaw that could be exploited by opposition teams.

Ferdinand believes that the Reds concede too many chances at the back and as such, other sides will not be too worried about the prospect of playing against them.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool.

Liverpool faced off against Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Heading into the game, the Reds had lost five of their last seven games in all competitions including their 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men came away with a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the second half.

The result allowed the reigning Premier League champions to break a run of three straight losses and regain some confidence and form.

Ferdinand on Liverpool.

Despite their important victory against Leipzig, Ferdinand believes that other teams will not be too concerned about playing against Liverpool.

“I think other teams who are looking at them, won’t be too carried away with the way Liverpool played today because they’re still going to get chances,” Ferdinand told BT Sport after the game.

“I think Leipzig could have had one or two goals if you’re being hugely critical. They were getting in.”

Klopp on Liverpool win.

Meanwhile, manager Klopp praised his side for their performance and added that he was “really happy” with the result.

“You can’t build mentality giants in one game – tonight we were good,” the German told BT Sport.

“We deserved to win but it’s only the first leg. A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again and tonight we didn’t. I’m really happy.

“We were really good for two years and this year we’ve had some problems. It’s absolutely normal that the talk started, it’s absolutely normal, it’s fine.”

