Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on how departing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ended his career with the Red Devils.

Ferdinand revealed that Woodward told him that United were not going to renew his contract. The BT Sport pundit added that he expected “a little more” from the club given his incredible service to the team.

Man United signed Ferdinand from Leeds United for £30m back in 2002. The transfer was, at the time, a world-record fee for a defender.

Ferdinand would go on to feature in over 450 games for the Red Devils during a successful 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

The Englishman won several trophies with the club, including six Premier Leagues and a Champions League, before departing for Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

Woodward, meanwhile, resigned from his position as the Man United executive vice-chairman on Monday after more than eight years in the role.

Ferdinand, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, opened up on the ruthless manner in which Woodward ended his Man United career.

“He told me they weren’t going to renew my deal and that was it,” Ferdinand revealed.

“You expected a little more given the service you had given and the way you see other people leave football clubs who may not have done as much as you.

“It left a bitter taste. But maybe life ain’t fair. I have spoken to Ed since. It’s fine. He knows. He has apologised.”

