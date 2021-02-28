Share and Enjoy !

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his excessive spending on centre-backs.

Keys has claimed that Guardiola would’ve been “sacked” long before he’d been able to spend the amount that he has at Man City (£500m), and labelled the Spaniard’s behaviour as “reckless”.

Man City have been a major player in the transfer market since Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour officially took over the club in 2008.

In early February, CIES Football Observatory cited City as the club with the most negative net transfer spending of any club (-€631m) in the Big Five leagues over the previous 10 transfer windows.

The club has spent over €1b in transfers since the summer of 2016 alone, and have recuperated just €375m back in sales.

City’s frequent spending has continued following Guardiola’s arrival at the club ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The former Barcelona coach has spent over half a billion euros on his defence alone during his time in Manchester, with nine defenders and two goalkeepers arriving in the last four years.

Last summer, centre-back Ruben Dias arrived in a €68m deal from Benfica, alongside Nathan Ake who arrived from Bournemouth in a €44m deal.

Keys criticises Guardiola.

In light of this, former Sky Sports pundit Keys hit out at the 50-year-old coach and claimed that he was being “reckless” with his spending.

“He’s got the luxury of spending £500m before finding a centre-back. That’s reckless,” Keys said on BeIN Sports.

“In any other line of business, you’d be sacked some considerable time before you got to spend £500m.”

Has Pep Guardiola spent £500 million on defenders? 🤔@richardajkeys is convinced that it's reckless spending! Whilst Nicky Summerbee believes the investment is worth it! #beINPL #MCIWHU Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/PJpmaTjXsZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 27, 2021

However, his fellow presenter Nicky Summerbee disagreed with the Englishman.

“Yeah, but domestically, he’s winning, he’s winning everything,” Summerbee retorted.

“He’s going to win the league again. You’re talking about the Champions League. So if he goes and gets the Champions League, breaking all (the) records, so all that money must be spent well.”

