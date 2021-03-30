Close sidebar

‘It’s possession for possession’s sake’ – Richard Dunne criticises Stephen Kenny’s tactics

by Jeff Simon
“There is more in that team than what we are getting now.”

Former Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne has criticised Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny over his tactics.

Dunne described Ireland’s current playing style as “just another way of being boring” and added that there is “nothing to suggest” that the team have progressed under Kenny’s stewardship.

Kenny took charge of Ireland in April 2020 as the successor to Mick McCarthy. In the 10 games that he has managed in charge of the team, he has yet to secure his first win.

During the current international break, Ireland have played Serbia and Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying games

On both occasions, the men in green came away with defeats, leaving them without a competitive win since June 2019.

The team’s 1-0 loss to Luxembourg was particularly difficult to swallow, given that Luxembourg were playing away from home and are ranked 98th in world football.

In the aftermath of the aforementioned result, Kenny and his players have come under intense criticism from fans and former players.

Paul McGrath calls for Stephen Kenny sack and suggests Neil Lennon as replacement

Dunne on Kenny.

Now, former Ireland defender and Manchester City legend Dunne has shared his thoughts on Kenny’s tenure as Ireland manager.

“I’d hate people to think that I don’t like Stephen Kenny as a person,” Dunne wrote in his column for the Irish Independent.

“And if you look at the FAI, you’d ask, have they provided us now with the best man to take this team forward? I don’t think they have. I don’t think he is the leader that this group of players needs.”

Dunne also believes that Kenny’s current tactical scheme isn’t beneficial to the team in the long run.

“They are learning a new style of play and to me, it’s not the one that will benefit them in the long term,” Dunne added.

“In the past, people criticised the Irish team – they were boring, not good to watch. This, right now, is boring, just another way of being boring. There’s nothing to suggest we have progressed.

“Building up from the back is fine, but you need to then move it into midfield and then forward, and Ireland don’t do that. We roll the ball out, play a few passes across the back.

“Now, it’s possession for possession’s sake. And it’s frustrating to watch.

“We don’t have players like Roy Keane winning Premier Leagues any more but we have good players. I think if you asked that squad, they’d say we’re not getting the most out of the ability that we have. It doesn’t work and that’s the frustration.

