Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler has shared his thoughts on Roy Keane’s suitability for the role of Celtic manager.

Meyler believes that Keane would bring a “winning mentality” to the club if he were to be named the Hoops boss.

He also claimed that the Manchester United legend would be able to lead Celtic to a Scottish Premiership title next season.

Celtic have endured a torrid campaign in the Scottish Premiership so far. The Glasgow club have come up short in their bid to win a tenth successive title, after nine years of dominance.

Their lacklustre performances led the club to sack Neil Lennon as the manager last month, with a permanent replacement yet to be confirmed.

In 32 league games this season, Celtic have dropped points in 12 matches, leaving them 20 points behind rivals Rangers in the table.

Meyler on Keane.

In light of Celtic’s disappointing campaign, speculation has emerged linking Keane with the head coach role at Celtic Park.

As such, Meyler believes that the Corkman would be a suitable fit for the job.

“The old barstool managers will say that he is out of touch with the modern game, but Celtic have had a very disappointing year,” Meyler told Off The Ball.

“I think if Roy was to go in there, he would bring that winning mentality. If you look at the impact that he had at Sunderland, Roy has that winning mentality, he has that hunger.

“I would love to see Roy take over Celtic. I think he would turn them around next season and I think they’d be challenging, and I think they’d beat Rangers.

“He would quickly iron out a few problems that have dragged on throughout this season. I definitely would expect them to win the Scottish Premiership next season.

“He is better tactically than [he is given] credit for. There is always this thing where people say that they are dinosaurs, they don’t know what they are doing.

“Most managers played the game, they understand it, they have gone through the eras where things have changed.”

