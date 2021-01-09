The Celtic dressing room is reportedly divided.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in crisis and face a divided dressing room with some players “deeply frustrated” and confused by the season so far according to reports from The Athletic.

Lennon is facing a tough task with the reigning champions. The Bhoys boss has to contend with a 19 point gap in the table over rivals Rangers, and there are multiple players linked with transfers or soon to be out of a contract.

Now, the stress of an underperforming season seems to have taken its toll on his players according to The Athletic’s Kieran Devlin.

There seems to be a disconnect between the players’ and the club’s supporters as evidenced by the controversial protests last year. There are also indications that the standards have dipped under the current regime at the club.

Devlin suggests that with the team out of Europe and the Betfred Cup and lagging behind Rangers in the league, the negativity has taken a toll on the squad harmony.

Most revealing, however, was the following admission:

“As the weeks passed and results deteriorated, that initial mood of mild upset worsened into exasperation.

“The protest after the League Cup defeat by Ross County in November, which featured some fans throwing missiles and chasing the cars of players and backroom staff, shocked and frightened some of the squad.

“Sources say they hadn’t previously realised the fans were as upset about Celtic’s recent form as the protests signalled.”

Furthermore, the team’s recent 1-0 defeat to Rangers also “split the dressing room”.

Devlin also reported that some of the Celtic playing staff were disappointed rather than devastated. Others had their “confidence shattered” and were “very upset”.

If Devlin’s words are anything to go by, Lennon has some work to do to harmonise his squad and ensure they finish the season strongly as the second half of the season begins.

