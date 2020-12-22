Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher isn’t concerned by Mohamed Salah’s recent comments

Jamie Carragher believes that Salah’s recent comments about his future aren’t something to be concerned about as he says that there isn’t a clear reason for the Egyptian to leave.

Carragher admitted that he sees similarities between Salah’s current situation at Liverpool and the one Cristiano Ronaldo faced at Manchester United in 2009. He claims that Real Madrid were an upgrade for Ronaldo but that they no longer remain a “step-up” for the world’s best players.

Ronaldo made the switch from the Premier League to the Bernabeu in what was, at the time, a record-breaking transfer. The Portuguese forward went on to spend nine prolific years with Los Blancos winning numerous trophies including three consecutive Champions Leagues.

Now, another Premier League icon is on the verge of following down the same path. However, Carragher was quick to dismiss any notion of a transfer claiming that Real Madrid and Barcelona have lost their appeal on the world stage.

“I don’t think it’s really a debate as much now as it was a few years ago,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think even when Manchester United were top dogs, and Cristiano Ronaldo went to Real Madrid it still felt like a step up in some ways because Real Madrid were Real Madrid. But I really do feel the two Spanish giants have fallen so far.

“Salah has two-and-a-half years to go. I’m not really looking at it as too much of a problem.

“Real Madrid spent a lot of money on [Eden] Hazard when he was at that age. Salah is getting to that age now.

“I just think that when you’re wanting to spend that kind of money you want them to be 25, 26 to get that real value for them.

“If he did go – I don’t see it – then it would be massive money for Liverpool, but I just think the time now has sort of gone.”

The Egyptian captain has a contract running until the summer of 2023 and is currently 28 years years old. If a move were to be sanctioned, it would be for a considerable fee no doubt, as evidenced by Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho’s previous transfers to Barcelona.

