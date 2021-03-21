“Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio.”

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has joked that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will not “get close” to Sergio Ramos during their upcoming Champions League quarter-finals clash.

Three years ago, when Madrid played against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, Ramos’s collision with Salah forced the Egyptian off the field with an injury.

Real went on to win the match 3-1 and lift their 13th European crown in the process.

Liverpool.

Liverpool have struggled to perform consistently in the Premier League this season, sitting sixth in the league table, five points off a top-four spot.

Their title defence remains in tatters and earlier this week, manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that it is “almost impossible” for his side to grab a Champions League place by the end of the campaign.

However, in stark contrast to their domestic form, Liverpool have been solid in Europe.

The Reds overcame Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League Round of 16 to progress to the quarter-finals.

In eight games played in Europe this season, Liverpool have won six matches, kept six clean sheets and have conceded just three goals.

Klopp’s men will now face off against Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid in the next stage of the tournament.

5 – In their only previous meeting in a two-legged knockout tie, Liverpool inflicted Real Madrid's biggest ever aggregate defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, winning 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2008-09. Authority. #UCL pic.twitter.com/HtK4pbryhq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2021

Roberto Carlos.

Former Los Blancos left-back Carlos poked fun at Salah ahead of next month’s game, claiming that the 28-year-old will steer clear of Ramos.

“Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio,” Carlos said, as per Marca.

“It will be an action that will be talked about a lot. We’re going to play against a good team. “The first match is at home, and Real Madrid’s form is much better, they must decide the tie at home.” Zidane on Liverpool tie. Madrid boss Zidane, meanwhile, claimed that the tie would be a “good match” between two European heavyweights. “We know the difficulties of a game against Liverpool,” the 48-year-old said in a press conference. “We cannot say that it is a bad draw or that it is a good draw. Liverpool are a team that, in a tie, can play their ace at any given moment. But that is the same as us. “It will be a good match between two teams that have won many Champions League trophies between them. At this level, it is always very difficult to win.”

