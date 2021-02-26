Share and Enjoy !

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has revealed his pick for the title of the Premier League’s best teenager.

Parlour believes that Gunners star Bukayo Saka is the most talented youngster in the division and feels that the Englishman has been playing superbly this season.

Bukayo Saka.

Saka emerged through Arsenal‘s youth academy and made his senior competitive debut for the club in the Europa League against Vorskla Poltava in 2018.

The England international has earned manager Mikel Arteta’s trust with his impressive performances in recent months.

The 19-year-old has managed 10 goals and 18 assists in 73 appearances for the reigning FA Cup champions so far.

Since the start of last season, only Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more assists (20) than Saka over the same period.

Saka’s development has been one of the rare positives for Arsenal this season, as they’ve endured a lacklustre league campaign thus far.

The Gunners find themselves 11th in the Premier League table, with just 34 points from 25 games.

Arteta’s team also narrowly progressed to the Round of 16 in the Europa League and have set up a clash against Olympiacos on 11 March.

Parlour on Saka.

Parlour spoke with talkSPORT Breakfast and claimed that Saka was, most likely, the best teenager playing in the Premier League.

“He’s certainly up there. Teenagers wise, he probably is (the best),” the 47-year-old said of Saka.

“(Phil) Foden is 20 but he’s different class as well. We’ve got so many good players coming through.”

Parlour added that having so many talented players coming through the system was a good problem for England manager Gareth Southgate to deal with.

Trevor Sinclair on Saka.

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair also praised Saka and hailed him as the Gunners’ best player this season.

“I think he’s player of the season for Arsenal for sure. His assists last night (against Benfica) were second to none,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

Sinclair added that Saka’s ability to quickly adapt to multiple positions at his young age was a clear sign of his intelligence as a footballer.

