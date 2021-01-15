“After that, we started to get a few penalties.”

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed that former manager Jose Mourinho taught him to be more “savvy” in order to win penalties.

Man United’s penalty record has been widely scrutinised in recent months and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been criticised for their supposed wealth of penalty calls.

Man United & penalties.

Last week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was the latest to highlight the issue by complaining that his side are not as fortunate in being awarded spot-kicks.

The Red Devils have had 20 penalties since the start of last season in the league compared to Liverpool’s 10. Additionally, United have won 67 penalties during Klopp’s tenure at Anfield while Liverpool have just 46.

The debate has raged over the reasons as to why Solskjaer’s team have been so favoured when it comes to penalties. And Rashford has revealed that it’s because of their forwards’ movement and some advice from Mourinho when he was in charge of the club.

“As a forward line, we want to go and score goals,” he told the Football Writers Association.

“When you are making runs in behind or dribbling with the ball and if you see a challenge coming, you don’t want to get tackled because you are looking at an opportunity to score a goal.

“There is no way you are going to let somebody take the ball off you, so, for me, it is just a case of us wanting to score goals and the teams wanting to defend goals and penalties can happen.

“There have been times when we have probably not got penalties.

“I remember when Jose was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty and Jose ended up saying to me: ‘If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get given it.’

“After that, we started to get a few penalties. It was something in terms of development you have to learn that and understand it.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, Manchester United, marcus rashford, tottenham hotspur