Ex-Rangers striker reckons Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United are overrated

“They can be doing even better.”

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has criticised both Marcelo Bielsa and his team Leeds United over their achievements this season.

Boyd is of the opinion that Leeds and Bielsa have been “overhyped” this campaign. He added that while the team have been “good at times”, they should be “doing even better” considering their large transfer expenditure last summer.

Boyd on Leeds and Bielsa.

Boyd appeared on Sky Sports and he shared some controversial thoughts on Bielsa and Leeds.

“I might upset a few here, but I think Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds, they came up (from the Championship) and they’ve been wonderful, fair play to them but I think there’s a lot of it (that’s been) overhyped as well,” Boyd said.

“You know when you take into consideration what Leeds are spending, there’s a lot of players probably having their best season ever.

“I think Patrick Bamford is only a couple of goals away from his best season in a goalscoring (sense), which is fantastic. But there’s a lot of things pointing here to the fact that a lot of the players might be overachieving.

“But all we hear is Marcelo Bielsa is this master tactician. Chris Wilder did the exact same last season (with Sheffield United).

“I know there was some plaudits there, but when you take into consideration what Leeds are spending, I think that they can be doing even better.

“Look at their transfers in the summer. Nearly a £100m in the summer they spent.

“They spent a lot of money and listen, a lot of people are speaking about Bielsa and the way that they’ve gone about it. They’ve been a fantastic watch but it’s so open, the games are so open. I fancy a high scoring game at the Etihad.

“Listen, a lot of people are delighted with the job that Bielsa’s done but next season, we’ll see. Yeah, they’ve been good at times.”

