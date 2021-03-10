Rangers go second on list of world’s most decorated football clubs after title win

Rangers are the most successful club in Europe.

Rangers have pulled off a significant achievement after clinching their record-extending 55th Scottish Premiership title this week.

The Ibrox club have officially jumped to second on the list of the world’s most decorated football clubs, having secured their 116th trophy on Sunday.

Their title triumph moves them one ahead of Uruguayan team Club Nacional de Football, who have 115 trophies to their name.

🏆 We Are Rangers 🏆 We Are Champions#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/UjiBguexfe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Rangers.

The Gers have established themselves as the most dominant team in Scotland during the current campaign.

In 32 league games, Steven Gerrard‘s men have yet to taste defeat and have only dropped points in four matches all season.

By comparison, rivals Celtic have lost four games and have drawn eight matches this campaign, leaving them 20 points behind the Ibrox team in the table.

Ranger’s title win also denied Celtic from winning a historic 10th successive title this season after nine years of dominance.

Congratulations to @RangersFC on winning the title. And well played Steven Gerrard on a fabulous achievement. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2021

Most decorated clubs.

The Daily Star have compiled a list of the world’s most decorated clubs, and Rangers have moved up to second on the list following their recent title victory.

The Gers remain just two trophies behind Egyptian side Al Ahly who have accumulated 118 trophies to their name. Their latest achievement also makes Rangers the club with the most silverware on the European continent.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the most decorated club within Europe’s top-five leagues, having won 93 trophies in total.

In addition, Manchester United are the most successful club in England and in the Premier League, with 66 trophies won over their entire history.

The full list of the top 30 clubs is outlined below:

30. Club Atletico Independiente (Argentina) – 43 trophies 29. Fenerbahce (Turkey) – 43 trophies 28. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) – 46 trophies 27. River Plate (Argentina) – 48 trophies 26. CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – 48 trophies 25. AC Milan (Italy) – 48 trophies 24. Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland) – 49 trophies 23. Zamalek (Egypt) – 52 trophies 22. Deportivo Colo-Colo (Chile) – 53 trophies 21. Club Olimpia (Paraguay) – 54 trophies 20. Boca Juniors (Argentina) – 56 trophies 19. FCSB (Romania) – 58 trophies 18. Anderlecht (Belgium) – 60 trophies 17. Liverpool (England) – 60 trophies 16. Galatasaray (Turkey) – 61 trophies 15. Juventus (Italy) – 66 trophies 14. Manchester United (England) – 66 trophies 13. Ajax (Netherlands) – 70 trophies 12. Porto (Portugal) – 76 trophies 11. Olympiakos (Greece) – 77 trophies 10. Bayern Munich (Germany) – 78 trophies 9. Al-Faisaly (Jordan) – 79 trophies 8. Benfica (Portugal) – 83 trophies 7. Barcelona (Spain) – 91 trophies 6. Real Madrid (Spain) – 93 trophies 5. Atletico Penarol (Uruguay) – 108 trophies 4. Celtic (Scotland) – 111 trophies 3. Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay) – 115 trophies 2. Rangers (Scotland) – 116 trophies 1. Al Ahly (Egypt) – 118 trophies

