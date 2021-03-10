 Close sidebar

Rangers go second on list of world’s most decorated football clubs after title win

by Jeff Simon
Rangers are the most successful club in Europe.

Rangers have pulled off a significant achievement after clinching their record-extending 55th Scottish Premiership title this week.

The Ibrox club have officially jumped to second on the list of the world’s most decorated football clubs, having secured their 116th trophy on Sunday.

Their title triumph moves them one ahead of Uruguayan team Club Nacional de Football, who have 115 trophies to their name.

The Gers have established themselves as the most dominant team in Scotland during the current campaign.

In 32 league games, Steven Gerrard‘s men have yet to taste defeat and have only dropped points in four matches all season.

By comparison, rivals Celtic have lost four games and have drawn eight matches this campaign, leaving them 20 points behind the Ibrox team in the table.

Ranger’s title win also denied Celtic from winning a historic 10th successive title this season after nine years of dominance.

Most decorated clubs.

The Daily Star have compiled a list of the world’s most decorated clubs, and Rangers have moved up to second on the list following their recent title victory.

The Gers remain just two trophies behind Egyptian side Al Ahly who have accumulated 118 trophies to their name. Their latest achievement also makes Rangers the club with the most silverware on the European continent.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the most decorated club within Europe’s top-five leagues, having won 93 trophies in total.

In addition, Manchester United are the most successful club in England and in the Premier League, with 66 trophies won over their entire history.

The full list of the top 30 clubs is outlined below:

30. Club Atletico Independiente (Argentina) – 43 trophies

29. Fenerbahce (Turkey) – 43 trophies

28. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) – 46 trophies

27. River Plate (Argentina) – 48 trophies

26. CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) – 48 trophies

25. AC Milan (Italy) – 48 trophies

UEFA Super Cup Final AC Milan vs FC Porto 29/8/2003. Paolo Maldini of AC Milan lifts the Super Cup. ©INPHO/Getty Images

24. Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland) – 49 trophies

23. Zamalek (Egypt) – 52 trophies

22. Deportivo Colo-Colo (Chile) – 53 trophies

21. Club Olimpia (Paraguay) – 54 trophies

20. Boca Juniors (Argentina) – 56 trophies

19. FCSB (Romania) – 58 trophies

18. Anderlecht (Belgium) – 60 trophies

17. Liverpool (England) – 60 trophies

UEFA Cup Final Liverpool 16/5/2001. Robbie Fowler lifts the trophy after Liverpool’s victory. ©INPHO/Allsport

16. Galatasaray (Turkey) – 61 trophies

15. Juventus (Italy) – 66 trophies

14. Manchester United (England) – 66 trophies

13. Ajax (Netherlands) – 70 trophies

12. Porto (Portugal) – 76 trophies

11. Olympiakos (Greece) – 77 trophies

10. Bayern Munich (Germany) – 78 trophies

German Football League 13/5/2006. Bayern Munich players celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Getty Images

9. Al-Faisaly (Jordan) – 79 trophies

8. Benfica (Portugal) – 83 trophies

7. Barcelona (Spain) – 91 trophies

6. Real Madrid (Spain) – 93 trophies

5. Atletico Penarol (Uruguay) – 108 trophies

4. Celtic (Scotland) – 111 trophies

3. Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay) – 115 trophies

2. Rangers (Scotland) – 116 trophies

1. Al Ahly (Egypt) – 118 trophies

