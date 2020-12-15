Arthur Numan was mercilessly pummelled by Rangers’ fans after professing his love for a famous Celtic tune

Numan moved to the Scottish club from PSV and became part of Dick Advocaat’s Ibrox revolution in 1998, eventually becoming a legend at the club.

However, despite leaving a great legacy with the Gers, things got off to a rocky start for the Dutchman. During one of his first interviews in Glasglow, Numan, unfortunately, made headlines for advertising his love for Hoops song You’ll Never Walk Alone.

That revelation didn’t go down too well with his new teammates and supporters at the club. The left-back regularly found himself getting called out on the streets by disgruntled fans.

“I was asked to name my favourite song and replied, You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers,” he revealed in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I noticed there was a short silence among the reporters, which was odd. The next day, I got killed for my remark, both at the club and on the streets.

“People yelled, “You f**king b*****d!” Little did I know, it was a song adopted by Celtic fans!

“In the tabloids, there was a huge headline reading: ‘Numan’s favourite song: You’ll Never Walk Alone’. What a start that was.

“Before my first game against Celtic, my Scottish team-mates jokingly said, ‘Don’t you f**king dare sing along!'”

Despite the poor first impression, Numan did well to endear himself to the Gers fans; he left Ibrox in 2003 having collected ten trophies in over 100 appearances for the club. However, there was a possibility of the Dutchman never playing for the Scottish club.

“At the time, Atletico Madrid wanted me, so I travelled to Spain,” he added.

“They asked me to convince Jaap Stam to join Atletico, too, but he ended up signing for Manchester United and I went to Rangers.”

