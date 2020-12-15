Alfredo Morelos will miss his side’s next two games after accepting a violent conduct charge

The Colombian striker Morelos was branded a yellow card by referee Steve McClean after planting his forearm in Dundee United’s defender Mark Connolly during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Tannadice. In the aftermath of the game, Scottish Football Association compliance officer Clare Whyte deemed that a booking wasn’t punishment enough for the Rangers striker.

Under the current SFA’s rules, Whyte possesses the power to take further action if the incident was considered to be “exceptional in nature”.

According to the SFA website, Rangers quickly admitted to the charge which means that Morelos will end up missing Wednesday’s Brentford Cup clash with St Mirren as well as the following game against Motherwell in the league.

Gers managers Steven Gerrard was quick to come to his striker’s defence and denied that the Colombian had elbowed Connolly.

“I didn’t see an elbow,” he said. “If you look at him again, there’s no elbow there. The referee saw it and dealt with it.

“It was a foul and a yellow card and it’s been dealt with. But if you look at it again, next time I see you, you’ll say it wasn’t an elbow.”

Disciplinary issues have plagued Morelos throughout his time at Rangers, having been sent off seven times since moving to Ibrox in 2017. Additionally, the 24-year-old has struggled in front of goal this season having failed to score in the league since September. But Gerrard has backed his frontman to end his six-game goal drought soon.

“We want to rely on Alfredo all the time,” said the Englishman.

“That’s his job. Alfredo has to handle that pressure. I have to handle that pressure – we all do. We’re all representing Rangers.

79 – With a goal and assist today, full-back James Tavernier has now been directly involved in 79 goals for Rangers under Steven Gerrard in all competitions (37 goals, 42 assists); no player has had a hand in more for the club since 2018-19 (level with Alfredo Morelos). Lethal. pic.twitter.com/lSCQw9Vp47 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2020

“It’s quite normal for players to have dips in confidence or form. But what you do know is that it’s only temporary and we know he’ll bounce back. It won’t be too long before he’s scoring lots of goals and smiling even more than he is now.

“But I think one important thing to mention is that he’s still doing a fantastic job for the team in terms of his hold-up play and the messages we’re giving him, what he needs to do in and out of possession.

“So, just because people on the outside don’t see the goals raining in, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have the same feelings towards Alfredo.

“We’ve been really proud of what he’s given this season. He’s got a lot more team-mates who are capable of helping him in terms of the volume of goals that the team needs.

Read More About: alfredo morelos, Rangers FC, Steven Gerrard