The end of the year is nearly upon us and it’s time to dish out some awards

Despite the pandemic that has drastically altered everyone’s lives, 2020 has played witness to some outstanding football from various teams and players across the European continent.

Aa such, we’ve taken the time and liberty to construct a list of ‘Top 15 Best Football Players’ of the year.

We need to preface this article by stating that while we tried to use objective methods in determining our picks, the final decision was still a subjective choice. As such, it’s more than likely that plenty of people will disagree with our choices and that’s fine.

Feel free to let us know who would’ve been your picks in the comments. With that out the way, let’s dive right in.

#15 Erling Braut Haaland

Paul Scholes says this lad is “the real deal”. So we’ve no choice but to believe him of course. Jokes aside, this Norwegian phenom just turned 20 over the summer and he’s already a superstar.

Norwegian Footballer of the Year, Erling Braut Haaland! 🇳🇴 Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/kfbyGBzpoe — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 20, 2020

He bagged 10 goals in his debut Champions League campaign for two teams in just eight appearances. In addition, he notched 44 goals in 40 games during the 2019-20 season.

So if you’ve been fretting over who’s going to fill in the void left by the Ronaldo v Messi rivalry, then fret no more. Haaland alongside PSG’s Kylian Mbappe should take up that mantle quite nicely.

#14 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is the best Man United signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. No arguments will be heard.

Since the Portuguese superstar joined the Red Devils in January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have recorded more points per game (2.15) than Liverpool (2.14), Man City (1.96) and Chelsea (1.82).

He’s played 27 games in the PL putting out 16 goals and 12 assists. This season alone, he’s managed 13 goals and seven assists in 20 games.

How did United get by before his arrival?

#13 Sergio Ramos

Admittedly, Ramos is a bit of a mixed bag.

There’s no denying his ability to execute the ‘dark arts’ of the sport with ease. But to focus solely on that would be an injustice to this man’s brilliance.

🏆 Sergio Ramos is included in the FIFPro world XI. 11th time that our captain is included in the best XI of the year. LEGENDARY! 🥇 #rmalive pic.twitter.com/cG1zb6qrqS — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 17, 2020

Even at 34, he’s as fit as a horse and doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon — and it’s showed on the field. When games restarted post lockdown, Ramos led from the front scoring six goals over 10 games to win Real Madrid their 34th league title.

He is just as integral to Madrid’s defence too. So much so, that Madrid have lost seven of their last eight Champions League games when their captain was missing.

#12 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago is one of those players that are an absolute joy to watch but a pain to play against.

Wayne Rooney declared over the summer that he’d love to see the treble winner play in the Premier League but was horrified at the thought of him joining Liverpool.

Mason Mount put it best when he said “I couldn’t get near him!” back when Chelsea faced off against Bayern Munich in the CL.

#11 Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent is inarguably the best right-back on the planet.

The Liverpool youth academy graduate recently notched his 150th appearance and 39th assist for his home club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is joint top amongst other Premier League players in terms of 1v1 tackle success rate this season. (66.7%) 👏 Apparently he “can’t defend” according to most rival fans. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l7j6lJPkAs — CHAMP19NS🏆 (@LFCVine) December 21, 2020

Last week, he became the first English player to make the FIFPro Men’s World XI since Wayne Rooney in 2011 and the first English defender since John Terry in 2009 to make the XI.

This man will achieve great things and Cafu will back us up on this.

#10 Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is football’s equivalent of a Swiss army knife.

The 25-year-old was deployed as a defensive midfielder, centre back and right back during Bayern Munich’s 2020 treble-winning run and the best part? He excelled in all those roles.

Joshua Kimmich for Bayern so far this season. 🔴👕 1️⃣2️⃣

🔴⚽️ 3️⃣

🔴🅰️ 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mPda5cWxsM — Talk FC Bayern (@TalkMunchen) December 22, 2020

Better still, he contributed seven goals and 15 assists while creating more chances than any other player in the 2019-20 Champions League.

#9 Sadio Mane

To say that Mane was integral to Liverpool’s title charge last season would be a cruel understatement.

The Senegalese forward managed 18 goals and seven assists in the PL while delivering in crucial games against Manchester City, Leicester and Aston Villa.

Last week, Sadio Mané asked a Liverpool fan with down syndrome what celebration he would like him to do. The kid replied that he wanted him to pay tribute to his grandad. Mane kept his word dedicating his celebration to Lee and his grandad. ♥ 🎥 @LFC pic.twitter.com/8hGJKeXtbh — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 20, 2020

The 28-year-old was described by teammate Fabinho as “the complete player” which is evidenced by the fact he won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

#8 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is adamant that Benzema is the best French striker of all time.

While you can debate that statement all you want, there’s no denying the 33-year old’s astonishing form over the last 24 months.

Benzema’s Unselfish Career

Ligue 1 Player of the Year ✅

Ligue 1 Golden Boot ✅

La Liga Player of the Year ✅

La Liga Golden Boot LOADING UCL 4th Highest Scorer & Assists

Real Madrid 5th Highest Scorer

Real Madrid 1st Highest Assists

Team Trophies – 25+ Not a penalty taker! pic.twitter.com/3X1isQAva5 — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) December 21, 2020

In fact, during Zidane’s first stint as Real Madrid coach, Ronaldo scored 112 of the team’s 393 goals (28%) whereas, during Zidane’s second stint, Benzema has scored 45 of 151 goals (30%).

Wrap your head around that.

#7 Kylian Mbappe

The young French superstar has been heralded as the ‘next big thing’ in football since Messi and Ronaldo broke onto the scene. And rightfully so.

He’s been immense in the French capital by helping PSG bag four domestic trophies with 25 goals in just 27 games. Additionally, his 18 strikes in Ligue 1 meant he took home the top scorer award.

And did we mention he propelled them towards a CL final?

Once the dust settles on the Messi/Ronaldo saga, it’ll be Mbappe battling with Haaland over the next decade for the top spot within the sport.

#6 Virgil Van Dyk

It’s difficult to describe how integral the Dutchman has been to Liverpool since his arrival in January 2018. This makes it all the more impressive how well the Reds have coped in his current absence.

The 29-year-old didn’t miss a single minute of league action last season and it’s no coincidence that they ended up winning their first PL trophy in the same period.

Given his current ACL injury, he hasn’t featured much this season but Liverpool supporters will hope their star centre back will be fit and firing as soon as possible.

#5 Neymar

Neymar makes headlines frequently but it’s usually for all the wrong reasons.

But not even his harshest critics could deny that he was an integral part of PSG’s march to this year’s CL final putting out fabulous performances against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

Most goal involvements by Brazilians in the Champions League: 1) Neymar Jr: 68 in 65

2) Kaka: 53 in 88

3) Rivaldo: 38 in 78

4) Giovane Elber: 36 in 69

5) Juninho: 35 in 58 Braziliance 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dq9Ibrjm90 — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) December 22, 2020

Despite his injury-hit campaign, he still managed 13 goals in 15 league games as PSG strolled to the title.

2020 was the year when Neymar firmly re-established himself as one of football’s best players.

#4 Lionel Messi

It’s been an eventful and traumatic year for Argentina’s greatest football export.

The 33-year-old generated a massive footballing ripple when he expressed his desire to leave his Catalan home of 18 years in the summer.

Ronaldo and Lewandowski have scored 91 goals combined in 2020. The same amount Messi scored on his own in 2012 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xZkOupZIxb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 22, 2020

But the Argentine captain was denied the right to do so by then-President Josep Maria Bartomeu. On the field, Messi was his usual awe-inspiring best — scoring 31 goals and racking 25 assists, more than any other player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

But for all his efforts, he couldn’t secure Barcelona a trophy as they ended up thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the CL and lost out to Real Madrid in the league.

Additionally, his form in the current season has left a lot to be desired which is why he isn’t higher on the list. Here’s hoping his 2021 is a lot more stable than his 2020 has been.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

What more is there to say about this man? Well, plenty actually!

The 35-year-old has continued to perform for Juventus and Portugal at an astonishing rate this year scoring in a record 11 consecutive league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2020 Golden Foot Award, presented to players aged 28+ based on their personality and achievements 👣 An award that Lionel Messi has never won 👀 pic.twitter.com/YVo7LDvxQL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 22, 2020

Recently the forward became the first payer since 1961 to score 33 goals in a calendar year in Serie A. In addition, he became the first European player to reach 100 goals for his country and he’s closing in on Ali Daei’s record of 109.

His efforts powered Juve to the title and to the CL quarterfinals. In a period of constant flux, Cristiano’s goals are as constant as the tides.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne

No midfielder belied the forces of footballing physics like the 29-year-old managed to do this year.

Possessing the grace of a ballet dancer along with the ruthlessness of a chainsaw, De Bruyne shone amidst Manchester City’s lethargic title defence.

📊| Kevin De Bruyne 20/21 stats: 18 games (17 starts)

⚽️3 goals

🅰️14 assists

55 big chances created

Rating on average: 7.58 These are the standards you have to reach when you’re “off form” pic.twitter.com/kkTEsijPXe — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 ツ (@SxrgioSZN) December 21, 2020

Even though Liverpool were by far and away the best team in the Premier League, KDB was without question the league’s best player. He scored 13 goals while producing a record-equalling 20 assists.

As long as Pep Guardiola can rely on the Belgian in midfield, City will always remain in contention for trophies.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

“Never stop dreaming” and “never give up” were two statements Lewandowski made when he lifted the Champions League for the first time in August. Two lines that define him perfectly.

Lewa claims that he can keep playing until he’s 40 and we completely believe him.

At 32, the Polish captain has summited the footballing world having won FIFA’s The Best men’s player last week. He beat out Ronaldo and Messi to the prize and he’s done the same on our list — and with good reason.

His teammate Thomas Mueller labelled him ‘LewanGOALski’ and we can totally see why! The striker bagged 55 goals in 47 games over the season finishing as top scorer in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

🗣 Lewandowski: Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top table for years, I can't sit with them… But they can come and sit with me! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fTTeCq3vJY — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2020

Nobody came close to those numbers this year. Not even the two usual suspects.

For all his astonishing achievements, Lewandowski has earned our pick as the best player of 2020 and we’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees.

