Sergio Ramos is a wanted man.

Real Madrid legend and captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly warned Real Madrid that French side Paris Saint-Germain are eager to create a super team by recruiting him and Lionel Messi in the summer.

Ramos can officially begin negotiating with clubs over a potential move as his current contract runs out in six months. While talks between Ramos and the Madrid hierarchy have been ongoing, they have repeatedly stalled with Ramos refusing to budge.

If he were to walk away from his home of 16 years, Ramos would find no shortage of suitors to sign him with Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG at the front of the queue.

PSG are reportedly hoping to add the 34-year-old alongside fellow free agent Lionel Messi in the summer to join the likes of current superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Reports from Josep Pedrerol on Spanish programme El Larguero said that Ramos had a contract meeting with Real president Florentino Perez before the Elche game, in which he reportedly said the following:

“I am not accepting the proposal you have made to me… and from now on I will listen to offers.

“Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and [Lionel] Messi.”

Madrid have offered the Spaniard a deal until 2023 by which time he would be 37 but reports in Spain claim that talks between the two parties have stalled.

Meanwhile, Deportes Cuatro have reported that there has been “total agreement” over the contract renewal but that disagreements have arisen over money.

Madrid believe that Ramos should take a substantial cut due to the current economic climate and the coronavirus pandemic, but the player wants to continue with the same salary agreement.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are reluctant to lose their captain and lead centre-back but have resorted to scouting for potential replacements already with Pau Torres and David Alaba the leading candidates.

Messi, meanwhile, also becomes a free agent in the summer and his future continues to draw speculation.

Although significant issues persist off the pitch with their captain’s renewal and the fact that both Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are nearing the end of their deals too, Zidane’s side have performed admirably in recent weeks.

Los Blancos have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and sit in second place in the league table behind Atletico Madrid.

