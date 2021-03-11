The Premier League has cracked down on illegal streaming.

The Premier League has helped to pull the plug on illegal streaming application Mobdro, which it claims is the largest of its kind in the world.

The app has been used to unlawfully stream a range of live television and video content on all sorts of electronic devices.

Mobdro.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment [ACE], which is a coalition of 30 entertainment companies, spearheaded the investigation along with the Premier League.

The investigation against the service began in 2018 after the Spanish police had received several complaints, including from the Premier League and La Liga, about an app providing illegitimate video streams for football games.

As the investigation grew, the authorities managed to discover several other websites and services that were connected to Mobdro.

The company behind the scam is said to have accumulated over €5m in profits from the venture.

Premier League statement.

The Premier League released a statement on Thursday regarding the investigation.

“The world’s largest infringing streaming app has ceased all operations after a major investigation and criminal referral by the Premier League and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) resulted in law enforcement action by Spanish police and Europol,” the statement said.

“Mobdro illegally made available a large catalogue of live TV and video content from around the world, including sports, for use on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and illicit streaming devices.

“The app also included dedicated sports, gaming, music, podcasts and adult channels, as well as several custom VOD channels airing TV series and movies in a 24/7 format.”

Europol statement.

Europol also released a statement of their own regarding the case and claimed that the app had been downloaded by more than 100m users.

“The investigation identified a number of connected websites and platforms located in Spain and Portugal with connections to servers in Czechia,” Europol said.

“The Spanish company behind the illegal activity earned its profits through advertisements. Through the computer infrastructure and power, they were able to sell user information to a company related to botnet and DDoS attacks. Investigators estimate the overall illegal profits at more than €5 million.

“The application, downloaded by more than 100 million users via different websites, illegally offered the streaming of videos and TV channels. “

