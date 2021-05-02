Manchester United vs Liverpool has officially been postponed.
The Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool that was meant to take place on Sunday afternoon has officially been postponed to a later date.
The plans for the match were disrupted after several thousand Man United fans congregated outside Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family.
Later, several hundred protesters made their way onto the pitch and ignited multiple flares before dispersing.
Man United statement.
Man United released a statement confirming the postponement of the match.
“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” the statement reads.
“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.
“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.
“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”
Premier League statement.
“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed,” a statement from the Premier League reads.
“This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.
“The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.
“We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.
“The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course.”
