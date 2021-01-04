Premier League and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer very nearly signed for Liverpool in 2004

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer wanted to join Liverpool in 2004 and then manager Gerard Houllier was “convinced that the deal was done”.

The claims were revealed by former Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson who stated that Shearer had informed Houllier of his intention to leave St James’ Park.

Shearer is a self-confessed Newcastle fan since his childhood and he went on to become his hometown club’s record goalscorer over his career.

To this day, he is adored by the Magpies faithful after his decade long goal-laden spell at the club. However, things could have turned out quite differently for both parties had Shearer jumped ship over to the Reds.

During their public spat last year, former Newcastle and England team-mate Michael Owen questioned Shearer’s loyalty to Newcastle as he tweeted the following:

Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out. https://t.co/ZQBrlojeEv — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 3, 2019

Reports at the time claimed that it was Robson who was seeking to shift Shearer from the club as he didn’t want to deal with a clause in his contract which meant increasing the striker’s wages to remain the club’s highest earner, which prevented Newcastle from signing more high profile players.

Thompson, however, has sided with Owen claiming that Shearer, who ended up signing a two-year extension, had informed him and Houllier that he wasn’t just using Liverpool to get a new deal on Tyneside.

“Gerard came to me and said ‘we can sign Alan Shearer and he wants to come to us’,” Thompson told Paddy Power’s From The Horses Mouth podcast.

“I said I thought he was using us – because I knew he wanted a new contract at Newcastle.

“Gerard said he’d spoken to Shearer, who told him he wanted to come to Liverpool. He was convinced that the deal was done.

“So Rick Parry (former Liverpool CEO) went to Newcastle, asking for (a) first refusal if he became available. They absolutely s**t themselves. The very next day, Alan signs a new contract – he got the two years he asked for.

“I’m in Gerard’s office, and who comes in on the phone? Alan Shearer. Gerard puts it on a conference call so I can hear, and the first words out of Alan’s mouth were: ‘I didn’t just use you to get a new contract at Newcastle, you know?’

“Michael Owen fell out with Shearer years later, and Michael always used that incident against him.”

Read More About: alan shearer, Liverpool, michael owen, Premier League