A Premier League supercomputer has predicted how the 2021 season will play out

A supercomputer run by Betting Expert has predicted that Liverpool will end up as eventual champions and that Arsenal will escape relegation by the skin of their teeth.

The prediction model forecasts that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will get a lot worse but will end up escaping the drop at the end of the season finishing in 16th position.

The Gunners have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1974 and remain in 15th place over Christmas. Things are however projected to get worse as Fulham are set to overtake them in the table come the end of the season, finishing in 15th.

Meanwhile, London rivals Chelsea are projected to do much better from their current position of fifth.

Frank Lampard’s side will squeak into the final Champions League spot in fourth. Fellow London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are projected to finish in seventh from their current sixth position in the table as their form continues to erode.

Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea under Frank Lampard:

45 appearances

10 clean sheets Edouard Mendy for Chelsea under Frank Lampard:

16 appearances

10 clean sheets 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D9Lvk9VFIi — Goal (@goal) December 26, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who have struggled to hit top gear this season and are projected to finish the year in much the same way with an eighth-place finish.

There is great news for Liverpool supporters as the Reds are projected to retain their title keeping their current lead in the table until the spring.

FT: Leicester 2-2 Manchester United Liverpool stay three points clear at the top 🎁 pic.twitter.com/HGAJgN0Hz1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2020

The remaining two spots in the top four are filled out by Leicester (2nd) and Manchester United (3rd) respectively.

For United supporters, it’s would be yet another year without a title win since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure and the sight of seeing their arch-rivals being crowned champions for a second year running would be unpleasant indeed.

Everton are fourth on Christmas Day but are set to drop down to fifth; the biggest movers would be Fulham who are 18th but their recent form suggests things are getting better at Craven Cottage.

