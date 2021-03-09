Share and Enjoy !

“Don’t you understand?”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was caught criticising Blues striker Timo Werner for failing to obey his instructions during the game against Everton.

Tuchel had instructed the German attacker to play on the right, but the 25-year-old instead spent too long playing on the left side of the pitch, sparking ire from his coach.

The Blues welcomed Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash on Monday.

Tuchel’s men came away with a convincing 2-0 victory on the night, leaving them fourth in the table with 50 points.

After 31 games for Chelsea, Edouard Mendy has kept more clean sheets (18) than he's conceded goals (17). On pace with Petr Cech's first season (48 games, 28 clean sheets, 29 goals conceded) 🧤 pic.twitter.com/uLx04qwimS — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2021

Additionally, Chelsea have remained unbeaten in their previous 11 games, since Tuchel took charge of the club in January.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach also became the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge.

However, despite the comfortable victory, it was Tuchel’s angry conversation with Werner during the game that has caught the attention of many.

When the scoreline was still 0-0, pitchside microphones caught Tuchel scolding the striker for not following his instructions.

“Timo, how long are you staying on the left?” the 47-year-old said.

“You’re playing on the right! The last 15 mins you’ve only been on the left! Don’t you understand?”

Werner has endured a difficult first campaign in England following his €50m transfer from RB Leipzig last summer.

The forward has managed 10 goals and six assists in all competitions for Chelsea during the 2020-21 season. Additionally, he has only scored once in his previous 12 games in all competitions.

Last month, the Germany international spoke up on his lacklustre form under previous manager Frank Lampard.

“The period where I didn’t score was the worst time of my career because I’d never missed so many big chances,” he told Sky Sports.

“When you come here to play as a striker and be the man to score the goals, of course, I felt a little bit guilty that I missed so many chances. For the club, for the old manager but also for me because I want to score all the time and as much as I possibly can. “Of course, if I’d scored four or five more goals maybe the old manager would still be here because we’d maybe have won two or three games more but you can’t look too much into the past because there are too many games ahead of us.”

