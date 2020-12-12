Petr Cech took to Instagram to highlight his displeasure about the current VAR penalty rules

On Friday night, West Ham clinched a 2-1 victory over Leeds United but the game was blighted by yet another VAR controversy that Cech was quick to highlight on social media.

Leeds were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute following a foul on Patrick Bamford by the Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski. The first attempt was saved by Fabianski but following a VAR check, he was judged to have moved off his line triggering a re-take.

The subsequent attempt was slotted in by Mateusz Klich giving Leeds a 1-0 lead. Cech, however, was far from pleased and hit out against the current rules and suggested an alternative to the existing current law.

Cech posted a screenshot on Instagram showing Fabianski’s left heel almost on the goal-line as the ball is struck. He argued that keepers were given an impossible task given the size of the goal and the speed of an average shot.

“How is any goalkeeper supposed to cover an area of 7m 32cm by 2m 44cm without any foot movement,” he wrote.

“while the players shoot from 12 yards with an average speed of 70mph, which takes the ball 0.35 seconds to cross the goal line is beyond my understanding.”

He ended the post by suggesting an update to current law.

“It is easy to criticise without giving any solution so here it is: Can the referee just make a second line four feet from the goalline using the spray and the penalty has to be saved in between?”

Following the game, West Ham manager David Moyes was certain that Fabianski hadn’t transgressed while the penalty was taken.

🗣"It is probably better you discuss it, you are discussing VAR decisions all the time, you are better asking me about the football, I will try and answer those questions" David Moyes is still not happy about VAR even after a 2-1 win for West Ham United tonight pic.twitter.com/cE5mTPM4w2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2020

“I think his heel is on the line,” Moyes told Sky Sports after the game. “You need to have a microscope to see it. Surely the benefit should go to the goalkeeper, he has made the save.”

