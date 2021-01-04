Peter Drury couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Chelsea during their 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Renowned English commentator Peter Drury partnered with Andy Townsend to commentate Chelsea’s clash against Pep Guardiola’s Man City on Sunday night.

The 53-year-old’s savage remark outlined just how poor Frank Lampard’s side were on the night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea faced off against a City side that were missing five first-team players due to COVID-19 and still ended up getting a pasting from the Citizens.

During the encounter, the Blues barely touched the ball despite playing at home and it’s something that Drury was quick to pick up on.

The Blues were 3-0 down in the second half and after a Kurt Zouma clearance, Drury remarked: “Chelsea have had their first touch since about last Tuesday!”

Peter Drury is a savage😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rRsz1CqbMB — J is for Jason. (@JMOOD__) January 3, 2021

Fellow commentator Townsend couldn’t resist a chuckle at the statement and seemed to concur with the remark.

The result leaves Chelsea in 8th place with 26 points from 17 games — seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manager Lampard is at risk of getting the sack if results don’t improve soon with the Chelsea hierarchy reportedly looking at potential candidates to replace the Englishman.

Chelsea went on a £250m spending spree in the summer of 2020 including the £47m Timo Werner and £71m Kai Havertz, both of whom have struggled to hit top form.

Despite speculation surrounding his job, Lampard said he’ll “always feel the heat” as the leader at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m not going to speak for people above me – or the board – because I can never do that,” he explained per The Sun.

“That’s why I couldn’t answer a month ago about me getting a new contract and why I can’t answer what they’re thinking about now.

“I will always feel the heat. I felt the heat when we were on our good run because I know that around the corner can be the negative.

“And we are not a team that has been churning out results and has got to the level of Liverpool or Manchester City.” The defeat on Sunday night has conferred Lampard with the worst points per game record in the Premier League of any manager under owner Roman Abramovich. Frank Lampard is now statistically the worst Chelsea manager under Roman Abramovich… #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/oWQzz45UX9 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 3, 2021 Following the defeat to City, Lampard has had 27 wins, 11 draws and 17 defeats from 55 league games in charge of the Chelsea which gave him points per game record of 1.67 The tally makes shim joint-worst alongside former Portuguese manager Andre Villas-Boas who endured a torrid and short nine-month tenure with the London club.

Read More About: Chelsea, Lampard, Manchester City, pep guardiola, Peter Drury