Peter Crouch warns Liverpool over Roberto Firmino’s ‘wasteful’ finishing

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has warned Liverpool of striker Roberto Firmino’s “wasteful” finishing in front of goal.

Crouch watched as Jurgen Klopp’s team failed to score in their third consecutive Premier League game and feels that Liverpool should be “alarmed” about the Brazilian’s form.

The Reds are currently experiencing their worst goal drought since 2005 as the usual free-scoring front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino have struggled for goals.

Additionally, this season, Liverpool have struggled with injuries, eroding the strength in depth that they usually enjoy within their squad. As such, Klopp has found himself limited when it comes to reliable attacking options off the bench and has had to rely on the dominant trio more than usual.

Salah has found the back of the net with regularity this season having scored 13 Premier League goals but his form has taken a dip in recent weeks especially on the back of rumours of a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool's front three Premier League record vs. Man Utd: Salah: 6 games, 1 goals, 0 assists

Mané: 7 games, 1 goal, 0 assists

Firmino: 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assist Ouch. 😬 pic.twitter.com/SL4pIwRXoX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2021

Mane meanwhile has scored just five times in his previous 20 appearances and Firmino has struggled the most in the final third.

Crouch spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed that Klopp’s biggest issue would be to address Firmino’s fading form.

“The balance of the team is wrong at the moment,” he said.

“They have lost the energy of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield and that has stopped Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson attacking as freely as they did in the last two seasons.

“It was a hard watch on Sunday but what alarmed me was how wasteful Roberto Firmino was in front of goal.”

Crouch felt that Firmino might’ve restored his confidence when he scored against Crystal Palace over the Christmas period but admitted that the pieces aren’t falling into place for the 29-year-old.

Liverpool have now gone 348 minutes without scoring a goal in the Premier League 😬 pic.twitter.com/3dwjKr74eN — Goal (@goal) January 18, 2021

Firmino has scored just five goals this season with the Brazil international failing to find the net since scoring in back-to-back fixtures against Tottenham and Palace last month.

