Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has outlined which position Chelsea need to strengthen in order to close the gap with Manchester City for the upcoming campaign.

Crouch believes that if the Blues sign a “top-class central defender” in the summer, they would have a “huge chance” of competing alongside City for the Premier League title next season.

Chelsea have witnessed a remarkable turnaround in their recent disappointing form during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

Back in January, the Blues found themselves languishing in ninth place in the Premier League — 11 points behind then-leaders Manchester United and five points off a top-four spot.

Their subpar displays led to then-coach Frank Lampard getting sacked with Thomas Tuchel being roped in to steady the sinking ship for the rest of the season.

While expectations were fairly low to begin with, the German coach has worked wonders at Stamford Bridge in his short four-month spell at the club.

Tuchel has guided the team to an FA Cup and Champions League final and has given Chelsea a shot at winning a double this season.

In addition, the 47-year-old has now masterminded victories over Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Diego Simeone, José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

In the Premier League, Chelsea now comfortably sit third in the table with 64 points from 35 games.

ℹ️ Thomas Tuchel making history: First manager in competition history to reach the final in consecutive seasons with different clubs 👏 Only manager to face Real Madrid 6 times in the competition without suffering a defeat (W2 D4) 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/uUPufRQPmy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2021

Crouch on Chelsea.

While Chelsea have already done well to assemble a talented and young squad for Tuchel to work with, Crouch believes that they need to invest in a centre-back to catch up to Man City’s level.

“If Chelsea can get a top-class central defender, one out of the highest bracket, that would put them in with a huge chance next season (of winning the Premier League),” Crouch wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Thomas Tuchel took over a really good squad but it is still behind City at the minute, for all the progress they have made.

“I cannot wait to see the next steps Tuchel and Chelsea make because I have been bowled over by the impact he has made.

“I’m so impressed and nobody in Europe would want to play them in their current form.

“They put a marker down for the Champions League final on Saturday. City will not play the line-up they used at the weekend on May 29 but it will be in their minds, the damage Chelsea can do in a one-off match.”

