“In football, everything can happen.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out regarding the angry exchange that he shared with Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the derby.

Guardiola revealed that he has no issue with his Red Devils counterpart despite their touchline dispute and said that the matter has been “solved” in his post-game interview.

Man United vs Man City.

Man United faced off against Man City in a top of the table Premier League clash on Sunday.

While City were the heavy favourites heading into the game, it was United who ended up snatching all three points with a 2-0 win.

The result put a stop to the Citizens’ 21-game win streak and cut their lead at the top of the league table down to 11 points.

Manchester City since they last dropped points on December 15, 2020: ▪️ 21-game win streak in all competitions

▪️ 55 goals scored

▪️ 10 goals conceded

▪️ From ninth in the league to top of the table What a run 👏 pic.twitter.com/HqYYdijRCu — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2021

Touchline spat.

Man United managed to score early in both halves of the game and City, despite having 23 shots overall, failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

As such, Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and tensions boiled over in the second half when he exchanged words with Solskjaer.

The dispute arose when Man City‘s players refused to hand the ball back to the Red Devils after Dean Henderson knocked the ball out of the play because of Marcus Rashford’s injury.

Instead of returning the possession to the visitors, City took an early throw-in which led to an angry discussion between the two coaches.

Solskjaer encroached on the Spaniard’s technical area and confronted him. The two men appeared to resolve the issue with a fist pump, only to resume their angry conversation a few minutes later.

However, after the game, Guardiola played down the incident in his post-game interview.

“No problem. It’s solved,” the 50-year-old told Sky Sports.

🗣"No problem it is solved" Pep Guardiola has played down a touchline dispute with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/xbAKeEHvEC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Guardiola on City defeat.

The two-time Champions League winner also shared his thoughts on his side’s disappointing result against United.

“In football, everything can happen,” said Guardiola in a press conference.

“We can win or lose the next games. That’s why, when people say Pep says the same answer, it’s because I know everything can happen.

“We lost today, but we’ll try to win the Premier League. We need seven victories and, when you get to the last 10 games, everything is going to be shorter.”

2 – Today is the first time that both Liverpool and Manchester City have lost a home @premierleague game on the same day since March 3rd, 2007, when Liverpool lost to Man Utd under Rafael Benítez and Man City to Wigan under Stuart Pearce. Rest. pic.twitter.com/9JHXWyAP0u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

