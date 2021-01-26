“Sam Allardyce is a genius.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised West Bromwich Albion coach Sam Allardyce and labelled him a “genius”.

City are set to face off against West Brom on Tuesday night in a league clash at the Hawthorns.

Allardyce was named the Baggies coach in December following the sacking of Slaven Bilic. The Englishman was tasked with guiding the club away from relegation danger.

A win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a draw against Liverpool has helped them along. But they remain in the drop zone, with just 11 points from 19 games.

City, meanwhile, are in scintillating form, having won their last six league games in a row since a draw against West Brom in December.

Guardiola on Allardyce.

Ahead of his side’s midweek game, Guardiola heaped praise on Allardyce for his managerial abilities and expected a good matchup on the night.

“It is not easy to take over a team during the season,” the Spaniard told reporters during a press conference.

“But against Wolves, Liverpool, other clubs he (Allardyce) got good results.

“Sam Allardyce is a genius to take these teams when everyone believes it is over and get results.

“The results give you an incredible boost, incredible confidence. What is first – do results make you play good, or do you play good if you get results?

“I think both are connected but we are just at the end of January, so it is just West Brom, trying to analyse them and make a good game to get another victory.”

Premier League leaders.

Guardiola also shared his thoughts on the possibility of the Citizens going top of the table if they were to collect three points from the match.

“The leader is United. They are top of the league,” Guardiola added.

𝗪 𝗪 𝗪 𝗪 𝗪 𝗪@ManCity have won their last six away #PL matches against West Brom, their longest ever away top-flight winning streak against an opponent#WBAMCI pic.twitter.com/NK9OHLiWOL — Premier League (@premierleague) January 26, 2021

“Now we are not top of the league and the difference (to) third, fourth, fifth and sixth is so close, so narrow.

“But I didn’t look at the table much when we were 12th and eight or nine points behind the leaders, and now is the same.”

