Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered a stern response to a question regarding the possibility of his team signing Erling Haaland.

Guardiola said that he would never speak of “another player from another club” and added that it is “not his business” to do so.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland is one of the most highly sought after prospects in football. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal season with Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international has managed 33 goals and eight assists in just 32 appearances for his club. His superb form has attracted transfer interest from teams across Europe.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City are reportedly just some of the sides interested in securing his signature.

Additionally, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has held transfer meetings with clubs around the continent. Reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the super-agent met with Barcelona and Real earlier in the week.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that Raiola would soon fly to England to meet with four Premier League clubs regarding a potential transfer.

Confirmed. Mino Raiola is in Madrid *right now* after leaving Barcelona on a private flight. There is also the Haaland’s father with him. After meeting with Barcelona president Laporta, Raiola will talk today also with Real Madrid about Haaland deal. ⚪️ #Haaland #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Guardiola on Haaland.

Guardiola, speaking in a press conference, was asked about his team’s chances of signing the Norwegian striker.

“You understand I’m not going to talk about any names, about other players at other clubs,” Guardiola replied.

“It would not be polite for Borussia Dortmund and for Haaland. Absolutely, it’s not my business.

“I have two months with these players that we have here, they deserve as much respect from their manager to [not] talk about another player when we have two months ahead, important ones with what we have done so far.

“So, if I’m a player and the manager speaks of other players I’d say: ‘What the f**k are you doing?’.

“We are here to do what we have to do right now. I never comment, never in five years, I speak about another player from another club. Never, never.”

