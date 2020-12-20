Barcelona striker Lionel Messi equalled Brazil legend Pele’s longstanding record against Valencia

Lionel Messi has caused yet another record to tumble in his favour — the mercurial Argentine equalled Pele’s record for the most goals scored at a single club with his 643rd strike against Valencia.

Pele’s record had stood for nearly half a century, and with Messi reaching the historic mark, Pele was quick to offer his congratulations to the Argentine captain.

Messi made history on Saturday sprinkling some positive news on what turned out to be a disappointing draw against Valencia at home.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele initially set the mark with Santos during his time at Vila Belmiro, although the forward scored several more in friendlies and tours but these were omitted from the record books.

Despite having his historic mark equalled and on the verge of being surpassed, the Brazil legend was gracious and quick to express his admiration for his counterpart. He particularly laid praise on the fact that another player was willing to demonstrate the same loyalty and dedication that he did over his 20-year tenure at Santos.

The Brazilian wrote the following message on his Instagram page.

“When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path,” the 80-year-old former forward wrote on Instagram.

“Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.

“Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona.

🗣️ Pelé: “Messi shoots with only one leg, only has one skill and does not head the ball well." Messi today: * Equalises Pelé's incredible record with a header * pic.twitter.com/vA4EZL37JQ — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 19, 2020

“Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much, @leomessi.”

Following Saturday strike, Messi has managed to score six goals in all competitions this season as both he and his team have struggled to hit top form this season. The Blaugrana sit in fifth place eight points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.

They will return to action on Tuesday away to Valladolid in their final game before a mini-break for Christmas.

