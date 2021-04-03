“It’s a little bit of a worry.”

Paul Scholes has outlined the “only problem” with offering Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract at the club.

Scholes believes that Solskjaer’s failure to win any trophies is a “worry” despite admitting that the current side has made “progress from the manager before.”

Last week, Solskjaer completed two years in charge of the Red Devils since being handed the role in a permanent capacity back in March 2019.

The Norwegian has earned plenty of praise for the positive impact he’s had at Old Trafford during his managerial spell.

The 48-year-old has offered more first-team opportunities to youngsters such as Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

In addition, he has steered Man United to four semi-finals across various competitions and he helped the team secure a third-place finish during the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

However, for all his positive influences, Solskjaer has yet to lift a trophy with Man United, a fact many of his critics are quick to highlight.

Scholes on Solskjaer contract.

Scholes, speaking on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel, offered his opinion on whether Solskjaer, whose contract expires in June 2022, deserves a new deal.

“I think he probably deserves it. There’s been progress from the manager before,” Scholes said.

“I think the team looks a lot better, it’s much more exciting, there are goals in the team – which you always expect from a United team, anyway.

“I think the only problem is: win something. It’s a little bit of a worry. Losing the (FA Cup) quarter-final to Leicester, it wasn’t good.

“For fans especially, the Europa League was tough in Milan, I thought players looked a little bit jaded – (Bruno) Fernandes especially.

“He probably did need the rest against Leicester, but on the other hand, I don’t think United are in a position to rest people for the big games.

“I think they have 12 or 13 players that are good enough to go and win a lot of games. Is the squad then deep enough when you’re leaving these big players out to go on and win the bigger games?”

