“This lad can go right to the very top of the game.”

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that Red Devils forward Mason Greenwood is destined to become a “superstar” in the future.

Scholes believes that Greenwood is capable of reaching the upper echelons of the sport if he puts in the effort and claimed that he was the club’s “best finisher” in front of the goal.

Greenwood joined Man United aged six and progressed through their youth academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2019.

It was during the 2019-20 season that Greenwood announced his talent to the world — scoring 17 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

This season, the England international has struggled to replicate last year’s form, but he has still managed to contribute a respectable four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Earlier in the week, the 19-year-old signed a new contract with the club, extending his current deal until 2025 with an option for a further year.

Speaking ahead of Man United’s Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, Scholes explained that Greenwood was capable of achieving greatness if he worked hard for it.

“He’s a special talent, we know that,” the 46-year-old told BT Sport.

“I think if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard then this lad can go right to the very top of the game.

• 𝟒𝟓 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬

• 𝟐𝟏 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬

“He’s got everything, he’s got quality from the left-hand side and the right-hand side, great feet, great crosser of the ball, but also, I think he’s the best finisher at the club.

“I think we’ll see him play centre-forward tonight, but give this lad chances and he will score goals.

“This lad is destined to be a superstar, but like I said, he’s got to keep his feet on the ground, keep working hard and there’s nothing to stop him.”

