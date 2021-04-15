Paul Scholes admits concern about Man United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland

“Haaland would be the perfect choice.”

Paul Scholes remains concerned about the possibility of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland being signed by Manchester City.

Scholes claimed that Haaland would be the “perfect choice” to lead Manchester United’s attack but warned that the link between Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, to Man City could prove to be too strong in a transfer situation.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland has quickly emerged as one of the most talented young prospects in world football. After bursting onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, Haaland moved to Dortmund in January 2020.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign with Edin Terzic’s side this term, scoring 33 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions for his team.

Genk ✅

Liverpool ✅

Napoli ✅

PSG ✅

Lazio ✅

Zenit ✅

Club Brugge ✅

𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 ❌ 🙅‍♂️ Manchester City are the first team Erling Haaland has failed to score against in the Champions League #UCL pic.twitter.com/Uq3nDHj66U — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 14, 2021

Haaland’s impressive goalscoring feats have earned him admiring glances from clubs across Europe including Man United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to name a few.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is reportedly in talks with several clubs over a potential move for the Norway international in the upcoming transfer window.

Man United are reportedly planning to sign a new striker in the summer with Haaland being touted as one of the leading candidates for the position.

Scholes on Haaland concern.

However, Scholes admitted that while Haaland would be a fantastic addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, there remains a good chance that he could end up signing for Man City instead.

“He’d have a big impact (at Man United),” Scholes told talkSPORT.

“Do I think it’s happening? I think there’s every chance of (him joining City).

“Look, Man United are desperate for a No. 9, an all-out centre-forward. Haaland would be the perfect choice, of course, he would. There are another couple of players out there who would do that job as well.

“Plus, you have to think about his dad with the City link as well. That could be strong in this situation. Let’s see. Fingers crossed if he leaves he comes to the red side of Manchester.”

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Manchester City, mino raiola, paul scholes