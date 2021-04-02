Paul Scholes picks between Harry Kane or Erling Haaland for Man United

“It’s ridiculous what he’s doing.”

Paul Scholes is of the opinion that Manchester United should prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Scholes believes that Haaland is the “best striker” in the world and added that the Red Devils would benefit from more years of service from the Norwegian compared to Kane.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously managed Haaland at Molde and in February, he revealed that he still keeps in touch with the 20-year-old.

Haaland has been prolific for Dortmund this season, contributing 33 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Kane, meanwhile, has been similarly productive for Jose Mourinho’s team this term. The England captain has managed 27 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

Both players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window and Scholes believes that his former side should focus on signing Haaland over Kane.

Scholes on Kane and Haaland.

“He’s (Haaland) the best striker out there in the world, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s ridiculous what he’s doing,” Scholes said on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel.

“If you sign him now, you’ll get 10 years of him.

“With Harry Kane, at 28, 29, he’s in the peak of his career, but you’re talking two or three years as a top-class striker.

“When you get to 31, 32, you probably lose your legs a little bit, start to drop deep as he’s started to do a little bit now actually.

“As for Haaland, he’s going to cost a lot more money, they’re both going to cost a lot of money, but I think if you’re looking to the future in the next few years, Haaland has to be the one.”

Scholes also remains unconvinced that Kane will end up leaving Tottenham in the near future.

“It’s all down to him, if he wants to go there’s plenty of clubs who want him, of course they will, he’s a brilliant centre forward,” the 46-year-old continued.

“I just get the impression he’s not going to leave. I don’t know why, I’ve just got the feeling he’ll be at Tottenham until he finishes.”

