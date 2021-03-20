“I just feel a bit more confident with Henderson there.”

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that David de Gea‘s place as the starting goalkeeper for the Red Devils has been “taken over” by Dean Henderson.

Scholes believes that De Gea has been “lucky” to keep his spot after his game against Everton and added that he feels “more confident” with Henderson between the sticks.

Henderson returned to Man United last August after an impressive season-long loan spell with Sheffield United.

The Englishman managed 35 clean sheets in 86 appearances for the Blades, helping them to a ninth-place finish in their first Premier League campaign, after being promoted from the Championship.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled for game time at Old Trafford as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often opted for De Gea as his starting keeper.

De Gea has come under criticism in recent months for some of his goalkeeping errors, leading to calls for him to be dropped.

On Thursday, Henderson earned his sixth consecutive start for the club, as the Red Devils beat AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Scholes on Man United goalkeeping situation.

Scholes, speaking on BT Sport, believes that it is time for Henderson to be offered a “run of games in the team”.

“I think it’s Henderson now. I think he’s taken over,” Scholes said.

“I thought David had been lucky after the Everton game to keep his place. He made a couple of mistakes where he could’ve done better.

“Not glaringly obvious mistakes, but I just feel a bit more confident with Henderson there. It seems a little bit more relaxed.

“I don’t want to have a go at David, David has been an amazing keeper for United, he’s been brilliant and he still will be if Dean doesn’t take his chance.

Dean Henderson

—12 clean sheets in 18 matches

—10 goals conceded David de Gea

—10 clean sheets in 29 matches

—37 goals conceded 🧤 pic.twitter.com/mLwU1FDn6V — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 18, 2021

“I just think the time has come to give him (Henderson) a run of games in the team and see how he does. He’s been picked in the England squad, and I think he possibly should be the No.1 for England as well if he can maintain this form.

“He made a mistake in the first game, we know that, but he’s shown great character to come back. Again, he’s been really calm tonight, done everything he needed to do and just been quite safe.”

