Paul Scholes downplays Chelsea’s title chances for two key reasons

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes doesn’t fancy Chelsea’s Premier League chances

Former United midfielder Scholes claims that even though Chelsea are a “good team”, they will not get anywhere near the PL trophy this season. The Blues are currently placed fifth in the table with 22 points following their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

"He's the closest thing to Eden Hazard I've seen" Paul Scholes loves watching Christian Pulisic 😍#PLonPrime #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/SHDDUjlo7q — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 15, 2020

Earlier in the week, Frank Lampard’s side recorded just their second league defeat following a nine-match unbeaten run. The 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday followed by the defeat against Wolves means that Chelsea have lost back to back Premier League games for the first time in 2020 and have failed to beat a typical ‘Big Six’ team this season.

Chelsea went on a ₤222m spending spree in the summer splurging on players like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to name a few but they have failed to live up their expectation having posted a worse points total (22) in the league compared to this stage last year (26).

Olivier Giroud’s last 4 starts for Chelsea: Wolves – ⚽️

Everton – ❌

Leeds – ⚽️

Sevilla – ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Reliable goal scorer. 🇫🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/9ROz68QuX6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 15, 2020

As such, their title-challenging credentials have been called into question and United legend Scholes felt that there were key questions that needed to be answered before Lampard’s men could be heralded as candidates for the trophy.

When asked if the London club could go all the way, Scholes remained pessimistic.

“I’m not sure, to be honest. They’re a really good team,” he told Amazon Prime Video.

“What Frank has done has been excellent over the last season and this season. But I think they will fall a little bit short of Liverpool and Manchester City. They’re the teams to beat.”

The former midfielders went on to outline two reasons why they shouldn’t be considered favourites.

“I still think he [Lampard] has a couple of issues,” he explained.

“Thiago Silva coming in at 36 years of age. He’s going to have to manage him carefully to get him through games. He’s going to want him to play in all the important games.

❌ 2-0 loss vs. Liverpool

❌ 3-3 draw vs. Southampton

❌ 0-0 draw vs. Man United

❌ 0-0 draw vs. Tottenham

❌ 1-0 loss vs. Everton

❌ 2-1 loss vs. Wolves Chelsea have failed to beat every team they've faced this season who sit above 12th in the Premier League table. pic.twitter.com/c598MB1fcE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2020

“Can he do that for the full season? There’s no doubting he’s brought a solidness back to Chelsea along with the keeper [Edouard Mendy].

“And in the forward positions. [Olivier] Giroud, [Tammy] Abraham, can they get the combination right up there?”

